A man who assaulted a 69-year-old woman on board a bus in Camden has been given a suspended sentence

Bradey Weight, 24, of Kentish Town, appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday, 30 November, where he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for 18 months. He must also carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and spend 35 days in rehabilitation.

He previously pleaded guilty to GBH without intent at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on 25 August.

At 4.40pm on Monday, 4 May, officers on routine patrol on Camden Road, NW1, were informed that a 69-year-old woman had been found injured in the street.

Officers established that the suspect had kicked the victim’s shopping bag as she got off a Route 29 bus. When she turned around to confront him, he pushed her hard which caused her to fall backwards and onto the floor.

The woman, who walks with the aid of a stick, suffered a broken leg in the assault. She was taken by London Ambulance Service [LAS] to a central London hospital for treatment and after surgery was discharged several days later.

A CCTV appeal was issued by police after the assault and, upon hearing this, Weight handed himself in at Kentish Town Police Station on 18 May.

Judge Mathieson said the footage was ‘truly shocking’ and that Weight had carried out a ‘horrific act’ on an ‘entirely defenceless’ victim.