Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Windsor

At around 10.25pm on Saturday (28/11) two men and a woman were sat on the riverside by Windsor Town Bridge, also known as Eton Bridge, on the Windsor side of the river when they noticed two men walk past them and up the stairs onto the bridge.

Around 10-15 minutes later, the two men walked back towards the group. One was carrying a knife and the other was carrying an axe.

They started knocking the weapons against the wall and then demanded that the victims hand over their belongings.

The victims threw their items on the floor and the two men took them then ran up the steps onto the bridge.

Two phones and a wallet were stolen. No one was injured during the incident.

The first offender is described as a medium built man with tanned skin and dark eyes, in his early twenties and approximately 6ft – 6ft 2ins tall. He was wearing a hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and white shoes. He also wore a balaclava and was carrying a knife.

A second offender is described as a slim man in his early twenties with tanned skin and approximately 6ft tall. He was wearing a black jacket and dark blue jeans. He also wore a balaclava and was carrying an axe.

Case Investigator Harriet Driver, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the Eton Bridge area on Saturday night or who recognises these descriptions to get in touch.

“This incident was incredibly distressing for the victims and it is fortunate that no one was injured. I believe that there were a number of people in the area when this happened so it is important that if you have any information about this incident, you come forward and tell us. I am particularly keen to speak to a man with brown hair and glasses who I believe saw the incident or the suspects runoff.

“You can contact us by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200399714. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”