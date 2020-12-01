Police appealing for witnesses after money and jewellery was stolen during a burglary in Warminster

It happened between 5.15pm and 6.35pm last Wednesday (25/11) at a property in Ludlow Close in Warminster.

The occupants were out of the house when the offenders forced a rear patio window to gain entry.

A quantity of cash and various items of jewellery were stolen during the break-in.

Det Con Anthony Swift, from Wiltshire Police’s Operation Fortitude team, said: “We have been carrying out extensive enquiries and are now appealing for the public’s help.

“We are particularly keen to speak to people who were in the area of Deverill Road, Ashley Place and Ludlow Close around the time of the burglary and may have seen someone acting suspiciously.

“Please could people also check any private CCTV or dashcam footage in case they have captured individuals or vehicles that may be out of place.”

Anyone with information should call Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference 54200117651. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.