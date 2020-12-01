Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 46-year-old Laura Giles, who has been reported missing from the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro. Laura was last seen leaving the hospital just after 5pm on Monday 30 November. She does not have links to the Truro area and could have travelled to Devon. Police searches are ongoing and officers are appealing to the public to report any sightings of Laura. Laura is described as white female, 5ft 4in in height, of slim to medium build, with brown, shoulder-length hair. She was wearing black skinny jeans, light-blue trainers, a flowery blue and pink top and a black parka coast with a fur hood. If you see Laura, or know of her whereabouts, please contact police immediately on 999, quoting log number 630 of 30/11/20.
Have you seen Laura?
December 1, 2020
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Boris Bike to be wheeled out in Portsmouth City
March 14, 2018
BREAKING
Nation loses TWO Jaffa Cakes per packet
September 26, 2017
BREAKING • MISSING • SWINDON • WILTSHIRE
Jordan Bingham, 15, has gone missing from his home address in Salisbury
September 18, 2020
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Rapist Jailed by Southampton Court for Seven Years
April 27, 2018
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Serious collision closes major Isle of Wight road
October 10, 2019
BREAKING
Thousands taken in two lorry raids in Ipswich
January 29, 2020
BREAKING
Man robbed of his wallet in Totton
March 13, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Man found dead in Southsea flat
April 26, 2019
BREAKING • ILFORD • LONDON
Enter title here.
May 23, 2020
BREAKING • SOUTHWARK
Bank Holiday blood bath continues in London
May 6, 2019
DOVER • KENT
M20 closed following serious collision
October 9, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • SHEPPEY
Police seal off beach on the Isle of Sheppey
April 5, 2020
BREAKING • GILLINGHAM • KENT
Gillingham man charged with 17 offences in Medway
June 30, 2020
BREAKING • SUSSEX • WEST SUSSEX
Murder probe launched after a woman is killed in Bexhill
July 21, 2019
BREAKING
Man jailed over back packer killing
February 20, 2020
BREAKING • GILLINGHAM • KENT
Gillingham man remanded after 100 wrap arrest
July 1, 2020
BREAKING
Seventeen year old shot on Tulse Hill Estate
June 17, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • LYDD
Two dead after car plunged into river in Lydd
May 19, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Murdered Hayling Island Restaurant Worker Named as Abbas Ali
November 6, 2017
BREAKING • SURREY
Police appeal after Man Left Serious Following M3 Collision
October 19, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON • TOOTING
All bets are off after fire breaks out in basement of Betfred in Tooting
November 6, 2020
BREAKING • BRENT • LONDON
Detectives investigating a double homicide have named the victims
December 28, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Gunville drugs driver appears before Island Crown court
February 11, 2019
BREAKING • Edgeware • LANCASHIRE • LONDON
Men jailed for Blackpool manslaughter
November 27, 2020
BREAKING • COVID19
40 fatalities now recorded across Britain Coronavirus UK
March 16, 2020
BREAKING • SUSSEX • WADHURST
The Sky is the limit for one Sussex Police dog
October 29, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Southall Street in Lockdown following Fatal Shooting
November 11, 2017
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Man jailed for 4 years after vicious attack
March 4, 2019
BREAKING • LAMBETH • LONDON
Driver of hard stop in Lambeth remanded
January 23, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
More acts announced for Victorious 2016
April 14, 2016
BREAKING
Motorcycle rider airlift from Dartford collision
February 21, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • RAMSGATE
The victim a man in his 50s was taken to hospital with a cut to his chest
September 21, 2020
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES • LATEST NEWS
Have you seen miss Teenager : Christopher Harman
April 26, 2017
BREAKING • KENT • LONDON
Man who murdered girlfriend in Beckenham flat looking at life sentence
November 18, 2019
LATEST NEWS • LONDON
Drug dealer jailed for three years
October 18, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Police recover body from St Peters Wharf in Maidstone
April 16, 2018
BOURNEMOUTH • BREAKING • RINGWOOD • SALISBURY • WIMBORNE
Stalker John Bond wanted by police
May 8, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Police probe shots fired in East London
February 1, 2020
BREAKING • DOVER • KENT
Man who climbed tree to evade capture by police is caught
September 4, 2020
BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT
Canterbury brothel raid sees 66-year-old man was arrested
July 27, 2020