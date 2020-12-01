Have you seen Laura?

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 46-year-old Laura Giles, who has been reported missing from the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro. Laura was last seen leaving the hospital just after 5pm on Monday 30 November. She does not have links to the Truro area and could have travelled to Devon. Police searches are ongoing and officers are appealing to the public to report any sightings of Laura. Laura is described as white female, 5ft 4in in height, of slim to medium build, with brown, shoulder-length hair. She was wearing black skinny jeans, light-blue trainers, a flowery blue and pink top and a black parka coast with a fur hood. If you see Laura, or know of her whereabouts, please contact police immediately on 999, quoting log number 630 of 30/11/20.