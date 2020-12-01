Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Huddersfield

It is believed to have happened at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, 10 November.

A large amount of jewellery which was sentimental to the elderly victim, was taken in the incident.

It is believed a vehicle, possibly a silver hatchback, was involved in the offence.

Anyone who witnessed such a vehicle or any suspicious activity in the Royds House Lane area of Linthwaite between the above times is asked to contact police on 101, or by using the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13200564505.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.