A 34 year-old Liam Wilkinson has been sentenced to time in prison following numerous charges in which he put members of the community at risk.

Liam Wilkinson, of Southey Hall Road, Sheffield was charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to stop, driving without insurance, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of a class C controlled drug.

On 15 May, officers patrolling in Firvale requested Wilkinson, who was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander to stop due to his driving manner, he had ‘cut’ officers up on a roundabout. Wilkinson failed to stop for officers and a pursuit commenced through Southey, Parson Cross, Shiregreen and Firth Park. During the pursuit Wilkinson drove down the wrong side of the road and reached speeds of 80mph on single carriageway roads.

Wilkinson finally came to a stop at Rolleston Road, him and his passenger fled from the vehicle but were detained a short distance later.

Wilkinson was quickly arrested for driving offences. During a search of his car, officers found a knife and unidentified tablets, believed to be controlled drugs. A further check of the car’s details showed that the Mitsubishi was believed to be stolen and had no insurance.

At Sheffield Crown Court on 27 November, Wilkinson pleaded guilty to all charges, expect theft of a motor vehicle.

Officer in charge PC Simon Morfitt said: “Dangerous driving poses a risk to everyone involved, we often find that those who are willing to take risks on the road are also willing to take further risks associated with crime. “During the pursuit with Wilkinson he put other road users at risk and this behaviour will not be tolerated.”

He was sentenced to eight months in prison and disqualified from driving for 18 months. Wilkinson will be required to take a retest before being given his licence back