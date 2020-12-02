A man who shot a woman with an air rifle has been jailed for four-and-a-half years

Curtis Elliott carried out the attack after the victim ended their relationship on 26 July this year.

He pulled up in his car next to her as she walked along Woodlands Close in Clacton and threatened to kill her, before pointing the weapon at her.

He shot the terrified woman in the shoulder as she ran away. The pellet left a puncture wound to her shoulder.

Elliott then reversed up the road, got out of the car and chased her.

He threw her to the ground, punched her and deliberately broke her phone.

When a member of the public came to the victim’s aid, Elliott walked back to the car to collect the air rifle, then ran back towards the victim and pointed it at her.

He then returned to his car and drove off. He drove to Burrs Road, where he confronted three acquaintances and pointed the air rifle at them before driving off.

Elliott later handed himself in to police and was charged.

He appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on 25 August and admitted two counts of possessing a firearm, with intent to cause fear of violence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, making threats to kill, and criminal damage.

The 23-year-old, formerly of Woodford Close, Clacton, was jailed on 24 November.

Investigating officer PC Louise Everitt said: “This was a terrifying situation where Elliott put people in fear for their lives.

“He shot his former partner in a premeditated and deliberate way, all because he could not accept she had ended their relationship.

“The judge described the attack as disgraceful and terrifying, and this sentence reflects just how serious and abhorrent Elliott’s behaviour was.”