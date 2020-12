Ryan was last seen at 17.30 hours on Monday 30/11/2020 in Northampton. He is a white male, 5’5 tall, slight build, short brown hair and was wearing a black jacket, grey jumper with ‘Woodrich’, grey jogging bottoms and black and white Air Jordan trainers.

Officers are appealing for Ryan to make contact and return home. If anyone has seen Ryan or has any information please call Northants Police via 101 quoting MPN2/3560/20.