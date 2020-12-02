A man remains remanded in custody in relation to a murder in Greenford

Shanil Patel – 31 of Drew Gardens, Greenford (the son of the victim) was charged on Friday, 27 November with the murder of 62-year-old Hansa Patel.

A hearing was held at the Central Criminal Court today, Tuesday, 1 December. Shanil Patel did not attend.

He is next due to appear at the same court on Tuesday, 16 February 2021, pending the completion of a psychiatric report.