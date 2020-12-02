A 19 year old who launched a brutal and unprovoked assault on a teenager has been jailed for four months

Harry Lee Powell, of York, was sentenced at York Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 1 December after pleading guilty to the assault.

The court heard how, on Friday 30 October, Powell, accompanied by a group of friends, approached his 16-year-old victim, who was sitting in the waiting room at York station.

Completely unprovoked, Powell immediately began aggressively confronting the boy before spitting at him and kicking him in the face with full force.