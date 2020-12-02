Port of Portsmouth’s Brexit checkpoint plans revealed

To lessen lorry congestion and minimise delays at the International Port of Portsmouth after January 1st, a traffic management system labelled Operation Transmission is being implemented. The system will see customs declarations checked at 2 sites near the port.
Here’s everything you need to know about the plans:
Last October, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Local Resilience Forum announced Operation Transmission plans for „triage areas” away from the port of Portsmouth.
These are now being introduced ahead of the UK’s departure from the single market. To minimise congestion at the port caused by lorries with missing customs documents, two checkpoints will be established north of the port.
The first will be placed along the A31 between Winchester and Alresford to check vehicles arriving from the direction of London. Signs along the M25 motorway will ask drivers to travel along the M3 to get the site, which will be capable of accommodating up to 235 lorries.
The second checkpoint will be set up in the sliproad of the M275 for vehicles that have not passed through the A31. The nearby Tipner West lorry park is capable of holding 40 lorries if needed,