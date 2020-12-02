A man from Reading has been sentenced to an extended prison term of 12 years after he was convicted of robbery in Reading

Richard Todd, aged 54, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Monday (30/11).

In the early hours of Saturday 18 January this year, the victim, a man aged in his sixties, was asleep at his home in Wensley Road, Reading, when he was woken by a knock at the door.

As he answered the door, Todd pushed past him and punched the victim in the face.

Todd went into the victim’s bedroom and took the loose change from his money box, estimated to be around £40 in cash, before leaving the property.

The victim was left with bruising, but did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Steve Parsons of the Priority Crime Team based at Reading police station, said: “Todd is a serial offender and this sentence reflects how seriously the courts take personal robbery.

“The victim had every right to feel safe in his own home, and the fact that he was punched at his own front door and was robbed of such a relatively small amount of cash, highlights the lengths Todd would go to in order to steal.

“As an extended sentence was imposed, Todd will have to serve a minimum of eight years before he can apply for parole, and will have to serve the other four years on license, should the parole board be satisfied that he no longer presents a danger to the public.

“I am pleased that Todd has been brought to justice and that he will serve a considerable term of imprisonment as a result of this offence.”

