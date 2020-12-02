A van driver has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years’ imprisonment for causing the death of another motorist

Jamie Tarbert, 32, appeared at Leicester Crown Court yesterday (Monday 30 September) where he pleaded guilty to causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the prescribed limit for drugs.

The charge related to a collision in Rearsby Road, Gaddesby on the morning of 22 July 2019.

A Mercedes Sprinter van being driven by Tarbert collided with a Skoda Yeti, being driven by Richard Nicholls. Both vehicles left the carriageway as a result of the impact.

Mr Nicholls, 34, was flown to the University Hospital in Coventry but sadly died on 26 July as a result of his injuries.

Tarbert, of Ashleigh Road, Glenfield, only suffered minor injuries. When police attended the scene, he was subject to a drug wipe, which identified cocaine in his system.

He later provided two samples of blood which confirmed he was under the influence of cocaine at the time of the collision.

In addition to the custodial sentence, Tarbert was banned from driving for five years and must sit an extended re-test on completion.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hawkins, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) was the senior investigating officer. He said: ““I am pleased Tarbert admitted his actions, meaning Mr Nicholls’s family did not have to live through his final moments by way of a crown court trial.

“My condolences very much remain with them at this time.