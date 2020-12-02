Two men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a 21-year-old man who died after being stabbed in a Leicester alleyway

Abdourahmaane Sidibe, 21, of Orson Street, Leicester and Ali Mohammed, 20, of Pembroke Street, Leicester, were both found guilty yesterday (Monday) of the murder of Mohammed Jibreel following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.

Sidibe was also found guilty of the possession of an offensive weapon.

At the same court, Sidibe was sentenced to life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 25 years while Ali Mohammed was sentenced to life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 12 years.

A third man Abdullahi Botan, 19, had been standing trial charged with murder. He was found not guilty of murder and not guilty of manslaughter.

A fourth man, Regouane Delecolle, 20, of Withcote Avenue, Leicester, was standing trial charged with two counts of assisting an offender. He was found guilty of these offences yesterday. Delecolle had also pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.

Today he was sentenced to six years and 11 months imprisonment.

In court a number of witnesses were commended by the judge.

The investigation and a number of officers and staff involved were also commended.

Mr Jibreel had been found injured in the area of the St Matthews estate near Taylor Road at around 3pm on Saturday 21 September last year. He had suffered a significant stab wound to his back and was taken to the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham but sadly died during the early hours of Sunday 22 September.

Following Mr Jibreel’s death, a murder investigation was launched by Leicestershire Police.

Intensive CCTV work was carried out which showed Sidibe arriving at Ali Mohammed’s address on the day of the murder. The pair then walked to the St Matthew’s estate and were seen to follow Mr Jibreel into an alleyway in the area known as ‘The Spine’.

Witnesses reported hearing a confrontation in the area before seeing men chasing Mr Jibreel. It was reported Mr Jibreel was being pursued by a man with a knife and that the victim was bleeding from a knife wound to his body.

Further CCTV showed Sidibe and Ali Mohammed then running from ‘The Spine’ and taking a route through Malabar Road and Dysart Way ending up in the area of Charnwood Street.

The pair were then seen to be picked up in a vehicle. Delecolle was identified as being the person driving this vehicle.

CCTV captured Abdourahmaane Sidibe and Ali Mohammed being picked up by Redoune Delecolle in Melbourne Street shortly after the stabbing

Forensic enquiries were also carried out including on a knife recovered from the scene in addition to other enquiries including phone analysis in relation to the defendants, speaking to a number of witnesses in the area and the force making public appeals for information.

These enquiries led to the arrest of Ali Mohammed on 25 September who was later charged with murder. However enquiries carried out showed that Sidibe had fled the country and was in France. It was found Delecolle had bought the tickets for Sidibe to travel to France.

Working with the National Crime Agency and French police to obtain a European arrest warrant, Sidibe was located near Paris and arrested on 3 December 2019 following an operation ran by French police. Legal proceedings were then carried out in relation to identification of the defendant before Sidibe was brought back to Leicestershire in June this year where he was formally charged with murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Yarwood said: “This was a complex investigation which involved teams and officers throughout the force, National Crime Agency and French Police working together to find those who were responsible for Mr Jibreel’s death.

“Mr Jibreel was just 21-years-old when he was murdered. This was a mindless and senseless attack which led to a young man losing his life. It was also an attack which happened in broad daylight and a number of people saw Mr Jibreel immediately after the incident and tried to help him. I have no doubt that many of those people will never forget what they saw on that day.

“Sidibe and Mohammed showed no remorse for what they had done, fleeing the scene and avoiding police. Sidibe even then left the country, with the help of Delecolle, to try and evade taking responsibility for his actions.

“Knife crime, including carrying a knife, can have truly devastating and dangerous consequences for multiple families and communities as this murder has shown. As the force continues to work with communities to prevent knife crime, we will also continue to take serious action when it is committed and hunt down those responsible. My message is clear; Do not carry knives.”

“My thoughts today remain very much with the family of Mr Jibreel who have shown nothing but bravery and dignity during the most traumatic time. I hope that these verdicts do help them in some small way.