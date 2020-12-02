A prolific county lines drug dealer has been sentenced to six years and nine months behind bars

Daniel Oluwaseun,Temi Ojeh, 33, of Broomcroft Avenue, Northolt, appeared at Kingston Crown Court last Wednesday (25 November) where he was sentenced after pleading guilty to dealing drugs across the north of Surrey including Stanwell, Staines and Ashford.

Ojeh was arrested on 7 July this year after officers on mobile patrol in Staines-upon-Thames witnessed him acting suspiciously with two other men near Northumberland Close. Officers searched Ojeh and found him to be in possession of two mobile phones and cash. A further search of Ojeh at Staines Custody Centre uncovered nine wraps of cocaine and ten wraps of heroin. He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the supply of class A drugs.

Further investigative work on the phones revealed that Ojeh had spent months dealing to known drug users in Surrey. A warrant was conducted at Ojeh’s home address in Northolt on Monday, 14 September. Officers found various drug paraphernalia, including scales, bags and razor blades as well as £12,000 in cash and large amounts of drugs estimated to be enough for 500 individual deals.

As well as this, Ojeh had accumulated a huge collection of designer trainers, estimated to be worth over £26,000 as well as a gold Rolex watch. With Ojeh having no full time occupation, officers could only assume he had paid for this, as well as his property, through criminal means.

Ojeh was charged with being concerned in supplying class A drugs, possession of a controlled drug with intent and possessing criminal property.

Investigating Officer, PC Thomas Smith said: “The fact another drug dealer is behind bars reflects our commitment to tackling county lines drug dealing and related harm in Surrey. The impact of drugs networks in our communities can be devastating and leads to knock-on effects such as violence, exploitation, anti-social behaviour and an increase in thefts. “Ojeh had the audacity to use the profits from his drug dealing to fund his extravagant lifestyle, buying designer trainers and expensive watches. The fact that he’s now in prison proves that crime doesn’t pay.”

“The money found during the warrant has been detained under the Proceeds of Crime Act. This means it will be reviewed in March next year by the Home Office and then possibly used to either pay back possible victims of crime or fund public service equipment.