A drug dealer who ran a county lines drug network has been jailed for more than seven years

Hamsa Jama ran a drug supply network in Stevenage He was found guilty at St Alban’s Crown Court on 25 November.

Jama was arrested during a raid in July at an address in Stevenage, following an investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Operation Mantis and Scorpion teams into the supply of drugs in the town. The drug supply network included several ‘cuckooed’ addresses used for dealing drugs worth more than £2,000 a day.

Hamsa Jama, 31, of Down Close, Northolt, was sentenced at St Alban’s Crown Court on Wednesday 25 November, to seven years and six months in prison for nine counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine and one year, to run concurrently, for offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act.