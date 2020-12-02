A man has been jailed following the seizure of Class A drugs after proactive raids at a property in north London.

Nicholas Leighton, of Islington, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court to three years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to possession of MDMA with intent to supply, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

The court heard that on Friday, 31 January, a drugs warrant was executed at Leighton’s home in Islington, N1.

While searching the property, officers found numerous wraps and bags containing cocaine, MDMA, with a further 29 tables all of which are Class A drugs. Also recovered was £25,216.01 in cash.

The drugs and cash were seized by officers.

Whilst officers were at the address, they called Leighton and asked him to come to the address. Leighton complied, however on returning it was found that he had discarded his jacket outside prior to entering. This was later found by officers to contain around £2,000 in cash and one wrap of cocaine.

Leighton was charged, and on Friday, 28 February he appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty.

On Friday, 22 May, a second warrant was carried out at Leighton’s home address and his car. Officers searched the property and car recovering 11 wraps of cocaine hidden in a pot of protein powder with £2527.82.

Mobile phones were also sized and subsequent analysis identified several messages relating to the supply of drugs.

Leighton pleaded guilty to these offences following being remanded in custody.

Inspector Stephen Johnston-Keay, said: ““The Met will continue to target those who supply large quantities of drugs, and bring them to justice. Confiscation proceedings against Leighton will now commence.

‘“I am delighted with today’s outcome and believe that it serves as evidence of our zero tolerance approach towards drug dealing in our community. We will continue working in partnership with key stakeholders to disrupt the distribution of illegal substances in our boroughs.

“This was a significant haul of drugs that we successfully removed from circulation.