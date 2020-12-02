BREAKING • COVID19 Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for use December 2, 20201 Min Read Share This! FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp The UK’s independent healthcare regulator has approved the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for use. 