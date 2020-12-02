Home » Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for use
December 2, 2020
The UK’s independent healthcare regulator has approved the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for use.

It will be rolled out for use next week

