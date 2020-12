Jasmin Gurlung was last seen in Oxford Road, Reading, about 11pm yesterday.

Jasmin is 5ft 1ins tall, slim, with black hair and brown eyes.

She frequents Reading town centre, and the Cemetery Junction area of Reading.

It is believed that when she was last seen, Jasmin was wearing a blue top.

If you see Jasmin please call 999 quoting reference 43200404525.