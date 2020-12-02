These long queues on the M20 in Kent aren\’t just for Christmas

Long queues have formed on the M20 in Kent again at the entrance of the Freight terminal for the Channel Tunnel.

Lorry drivers were left queuing while French authorities conducted tests for border checking procedures it is understood a previous test causes long delays and trains were only running half full.

Highways England have closed the entry and exit slip roads at Junction 11 today due to the number of HGVs parked on the hard shoulder.

One lane of the A20 at the Roundhill tunnel has also been closed as Dover tap as also been brought into operation

It comes ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period, scheduled for December 31.