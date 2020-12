Police are currently dealing with an incident at Marks and Spencer in Burnley where two people have received stab injuries. Their injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening. One man has been arrested and is in custody at this stage

Nobody else is thought to be involved. A cordon is in place and we would ask people to avoid the area. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0313 of December 2, 2020