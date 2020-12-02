Person airlifted after being hit by a train in West Mailling

A person who is critically ill after being hit by a train that had just departed West Malling Station has been airlifted to hospital this afternoon.

Basic Doctors and air ambulance doctors carried out a number of life saving treatment at the side of the railway line after they were hit near to the crossing in Macey’s meadow of Norman Lane.

A spokesman for British Transport Police was called to West Malling railway station at 12.45pm today (02/12) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended and a person has been taken to a local hospital.

This incident is not being treated as suspicious.’