A repeat offender has been jailed and banned from the road for five years after being caught driving whilst disqualified and without insurance

Charlie Gunning, 27, of Shakespeare Road, Royal Wootton Bassett, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance at Swindon Magistrate’s Court on Friday, November 27.

Gunning was stopped in the early hours of Thursday, September 3, when officers were driving behind a BMW on London Road showing to have an expired MOT and insured only to females.

After stopping and engaging with the officers, he ran off and was able to evade the chasing officers.

Gunning was arrested on Thursday, November 26, following a sighting from a member of the public in response to a wanted appeal.

He was sentenced to four months in prison and banned from driving for five years at Swindon Magistrate’s Court.

PC Luke Hobbs said: “Driving whilst disqualified not only shows a complete disregard for the law and the judicial system but also is incredibly dangerous for fellow road users.

“This is not the first time this has happened, so I’m pleased that Gunning has been given a custodial sentence to reflect the serious nature of his actions.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the member of public who contacted us after a wanted appeal was put out for Gunning. The support of the public is incredibly important and was part of the reason we were able to get such a swift result in this case.

“We are fully committed to ensuring our roads are kept safe and these types of crimes are put before the courts to ensure we don’t have any unnecessary loss of life on the roads.”