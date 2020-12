Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have tackled a fire in the bedroom of a property using a high-pressure hose. Two fire crews were called to Queens Road, Snodland at around 6pm on Wednesday, December 2nd.

After putting out the flames, crews used a large fan to drive smoke and fumes out of the building.

A man who discovered the fire and one other person has been given oxygen therapy to treat the effects of breathing in smoke. The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental.