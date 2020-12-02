A man has been found guilty of murder following a fatal stabbing during a Rolex watch robbery

David Egan, 24 of Ashmead Road, SE8 was found guilty at the Inner London Crown Court on Wednesday, 2 December of the murder of 31-year-old Danny Pearce on 15 July 2017.

He was also convicted of possession of a firearm, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the incident on King William Walk, SE10.

Egan was also found guilty of two further robberies – on 11 July 2017 and 13 July 2017 – as well as possession of an offensive weapon and having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Monday, 7 December.

Danny Pearce, who had a young daughter, was walking with his girlfriend and two friends to a parked car on King William Walk having left a jazz club on Nevada Street. Shortly after midnight, he was confronted by two men who demanded his Rolex watch.

When Danny refused, he was chased and trapped by the suspects who repeatedly stabbed him as he lay defenceless. The whole attack was witnessed by his terrified friends and partner.

Danny was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards despite the efforts of paramedics and police to save him.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as multiple stabbings, but police also found gunshot grazing and evidence of at least four shots fired in Danny’s direction as he attempted to flee.

An investigation was launched by homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

Egan was identified as a suspect, and following a number of enquiries, he was charged on Saturday, 9 May.

Detective Inspector Jo Sidaway, said:

“This was a truly horrific attack that took place in the street after Danny had enjoyed a night out with his girlfriend and their friends. He was subjected to a prolonged attack; the offenders chasing him up and down the street. Danny tried to seek refuge in a residential property, but as he did so he was repeatedly stabbed. The level of violence shown towards him was shocking.

“Today’s conviction is a result of three years of hard work by my team. I am pleased that we have secured the guilty verdict that Danny’s family were desperate to hear. They are approaching another Christmas, which should be a time for family, without Danny, our thoughts remain with them.”

Danny’s watch has not been found. Detectives would like to speak with anyone who was offered the silver Rolex Datejust 2 2017, worth around £5,000. If you can help, please contact police via 101 or on the dedicated incident room number of 020 8721 4005.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet police via @MetCC.