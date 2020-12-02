There have been a further 16,170 coronavirus cases and 648 deaths recorded in the UK in the past 24 hours

The latest government figures bring the total number of coronavirus cases in the UK to 1,643,086 – and the total number of deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test to 59,699.

It marks a rise from Tuesday’s figures, when 13,430 cases and 603 deaths were recorded.

People should not get “carried away with over optimism” after the UK approved its first coronavirus vaccine, Boris Johnson warned.

The PM said it does not mean “our struggle is over” and parts of the economy still face tough restrictions.

England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam urged the public to be “patient and realistic” over the rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

“It’s going to take months, not weeks,” he said.

Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, Mr Johnson said the decision to approve the Pfizer jab by regulator MHRA came amid “immense logistical challenges” in getting doses to vulnerable groups.

“It’s going to continue to be tough for some sectors – but until the vaccine is deployed our plan relies on all of us making sacrifices to protect the ones we love,” he said.

Prof Van-Tam admitted to being emotional after the UK became the first country to approve the Pfizer vaccine, but he too warned social-distancing rules would have to remain in place.

“If we relax too soon it will create a tidal wave of infections,” he said.

“I don’t think we are going to eradicate coronavirus ever. I think it’s going to be with humankind forever,” he added.

It will take until 2022 to vaccinate all of Germany’s population, the head of the country’s vaccine panel said. Meanwhile, Britain became the first country to approve a vaccine. DW rounds up the latest developments.

It will take until 2022 to vaccinate the whole population of Germany against COVID-19 due to capacity limits, according to the head of Germany’s vaccine panel.

“If you can administer shots on 150,000 to 200,000 people a day, so on five or six days a week – assuming vaccines are available and people are willing to be vaccinated – then you can calculate how long it will take,” Thomas Mertens, head of STIKO, Germany’s expert panel on vaccine use, told the Rheinische Post. “Then you would need 100 days to vaccinate 15 million people.”

Germany is currently preparing vaccination centers across the country so it can start offering the shots as soon as a vaccine is approved in Europe.

The Department of Health in Ireland has confirmed five further deaths from Covid-19 and 270 more cases.

There has now been a total of 2,074 Covid-19 related deaths and 73,066 cases in Ireland.

There are 31 people being treated for Covid-19 in intensive care units across the country, unchanged from yesterday.

There were an additional 27 hospitalisations over the past 24 hours. Of the cases notified today 141 are men and 129 are women.

The median age is 37 years old and 63% are under 45 years of age.