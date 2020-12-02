Police investigating an incident on-board a train at Clapham Junction railway station are today releasing CCTV images in connection with the attack

At 5pm on Saturday 3 October, a man has pushed a woman on-board the service, which resulted in the woman falling into an elderly woman who fell to the floor. Thankfully, neither passenger sustained serious injuries.
It is reported that the man was also arguing with other passengers prior to the incident.
Officers believe the man in the images may have information which could help the investigation.
If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 370 of 03/10/20.