Police are appealing for information after a man suffered a serious injury in an incident in Huddersfield

It happened at about 5pm (Tuesday) in the Francis Avenue/Boothroyd Drive area of Crosland Moor.

A male in his twenties was sat in his white Mercedes when a black VW Golf pulled over and parked up in front.

Four males got out of the vehicle and began to argue with the male in the Mercedes.

They then smashed the windscreen and struck the male with a weapon, which was reported to have been a machete, before driving away.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he received further treatment for an injury to his left arm.

His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with information that may assist enquiries is asked to contact Kirklees District CID on 101 or by using the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13200601809.