Two men have been jailed for just under seven years in connection with Ipswich based class A drug offences

Logan Burnett, aged 23, and of no fixed abode was sentenced to four years in prison, while 24 year old Ben Taylor of Bull Road in Ipswich was sentenced to two years and 10 months at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday (Tues 1 December).

It follows an investigation centred around the Santos drug business in Ipswich that was supplying Class A drugs. Both Taylor and Burnett were linked to mobile phones used by the drug line advertising the sale of drugs, with Taylor using the nickname ‘Scratchy’ and Burnett used the nickname ‘Itchy.’

On 10 March this year both males were arrested in a red Renault Clio on the A12 at Great Wenham after a pursuit with police after initially failing to stop for Police. During a search of the vehicle, mobile phones linked to drug dealing were located, while 60g of cocaine was later found on the A12, believed to have been thrown from the car.

Burnett following his arrest was charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine) between 18 January 2020 and 20 May 2020 and possession of cannabis, while Taylor was charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine) between 18 January 2020 and 20 May 2020.

At an earlier hearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court both defendants pleaded guilty. Burnett pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, and cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cocaine and possession of cannabis, while both defendants admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

Det Sgt Mark Hughes from the Serious Crime Disruption Team said: “To see these two drug dealers off the streets is great news. Both were was operators, determined to sell on the streets of Ipswich bringing misery to resident and vulnerable people. This is the kind of activity we are targeting and we will continue to take robust action against those who deal drugs around the county. We will continue to listen to concerns of residents and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to tackle Class A drug dealing in the county, The force wants to ensure the county remains a hostile environment for those involved in the supply of drugs.”