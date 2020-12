23-year-old Loeike was found dead in Commonside East, Mitcham, shortly after 6am on Thursday, 17 September.

This morning – Wednesday, 2 December – detectives arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of murder and perverting the course of justice. He remains in custody at a south London police station.

Five people have already been charged in relation to his murder and remain in custody awaiting trial.