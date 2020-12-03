A man who shouted “horrific and frightening” threats to his ex-girlfriend and her new partner has been jailed for two years

Dominic Stubbs, 24, of Peterborough Road, Crowland, Peterborough, split up with the woman last year.

On 16 September this year, the woman and her new boyfriend returned home in Peterborough at about 1.30pm and were confronted by Stubbs who was standing in the street.

Stubbs immediately began shouting abuse and threatened to petrol bomb the woman’s car. This was followed by further threats to burn the woman’s house down while her and her family were inside. He also claimed he would shoot or stab the pair.

After this Stubbs sprinted off, but the incident was witnessed by a passer-by. He was arrested the following day on suspicion of making threats to kill and harassment.

In police interview he denied shouting abuse and claimed he had been goaded to react.

However, he pleaded guilty to two charges of making threats to destroy property and two counts of threatening behaviour.

His case was committed to Peterborough Crown Court for sentence, where he was handed two years in prison.

Stubbs was also given a restraining order, to run indefinitely, prohibiting him from contacting his ex-girlfriend and her new partner.

DC Jacob Reeves, who investigated, said: “These threats were nothing short of horrific and frightening, and left the victim incredibly shaken.

“No-one deserves to suffer this kind of abuse, especially on the doorstep of their own home.