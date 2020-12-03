Police are appealing for witnesses after a break-in at an address in Greenmeadow, Swindon where an amount of jewellery was taken



Sometime between 5pm and 6.30pm on Sunday 29 November, unknown offenders burgled the property on Tees Close stealing a number of high value jewellery items, including gold necklaces and diamond and sapphire earrings.



PC Sam Walton said: “If you were in the area at the time and heard or saw anything suspicious please come forward.

“Also, if you know anything about the burglary or have noticed jewellery being sold at a suspiciously low price, please contact us on 101 quoting crime reference number 54200118744.”



Alternatively, you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.