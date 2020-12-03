Four people trapped inside Collapsed Silo in Avonmouth after a large explosion

Emergency crews from across Bristol are at the site of a large explosion at a Bristol Waste Water in Avonmouth. Fire crews from Avon Fire and Rescue say that there are multiple casualties.

It is understood that four people are trapped after a Silo collapsed just after 11.30am on Thursday morning to King Weston Lane

It is understood that the incident at the state of the art food waste processing facility that receives up to 40,000 tonnes of food waste per year

GENeco’s food waste anaerobic digestion treatment facility will transform solid and liquid food waste into renewable energy and nutrient-rich fertiliser. At full capacity, the plant will be capable of supplying the energy needs for around 3,000 homes.

Firefighters from Avonmouth, Southmead,Yate Patchway, Kingswood and Temple have been called to the on going incident.

Specialist USAR teams from Avon Fire and Rescue and Neighbouring South Wales fire and rescue have been scrambled to the scene after a fire broke out and a Silo collapsed with four workers inside it.