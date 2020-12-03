Police are appealing for help to find a unique electric bike that was stolen from Montgomery Avenue in Pinehurst, Swindon.

The bicycle, that was built by the teenage owner with his father at the cost of about £1,200, is thought to have been taken when the owner left it locked up outside a friend’s house in Montgomery Avenue on Thursday 26 November between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

A Wiltshire Police spokesman said: “This is a distinctive bike – one of a kind – so it is likely to be recognised. We would ask that anyone who knows where this bike is, or who may remember seeing someone riding around on it should contact us.”

If you can help call 101 quoting log number 54200118005