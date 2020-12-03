More than 20 kilograms of suspected cocaine and amphetamine have been seized from a property in West Malling

The drugs were recovered after officers executed a search warrant in Swan Street, which also led to the arrest of a suspect. Police entered the address at around 7.30pm on Tuesday 1 December 2020. They located drugs inside the premises as well as in a car. More than £3,000 in cash was also seized.

Matthew Beal, aged 42, of Swan Street, West Malling was arrested and an investigation is being led by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate. Mr Beal was later charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply amphetamine and possession of criminal property (namely cash seized).

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 3 December, where he was remanded in custody. His next hearing will be at Maidstone Crown Court on 6 January 2021.