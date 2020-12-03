Detectives in Sussex, who have offered a £1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Alex Evans, believe he may be in the Dundee area. He is wanted in connection with an assault that happened outside the Cameo Nightclub in Langney Road, Eastbourne, on 7 March, Evans also has links to Eastbourne and Brighton.
Detective Constable Richard Drury of Sussex Police said; “We are offering the reward for information which leads to the arrest of Alex Evans. We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts.
“We have received information that suggests he may be in the Dundee, Tayside area and we are working with colleagues in Police Scotland to trace him.”
If you see Evans dial 999, or if you have any information about him which could help us find him, you can contact police online or call 101 quoting Sussex serial 177 of 07/03.
Search for wanted Eastbourne Alex Evans extends to Scotland
December 3, 2020
