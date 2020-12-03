A man has sadly died after being admitted to hospital with head injuries

The 40-year-old local man was reported to have been assaulted in Southend Road, Grays, at around 12am on Monday 30 November. Sadly, he died on Tuesday 1 December.

A 26-year-old man from the town was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has been released on bail until 21 December.

We believe that there were two other people present when the assault took place, and we would urge them to come forward and assist with our enquiries.

We are also keen to identify any drivers who may have witnessed the altercation, or who may have dashcam footage.

If you were on the roundabout that meets on Southend Road, Chadwell Road and College Avenue between 11.45pm on Sunday 29 November and 12:25am on Monday 30 November, you may be an important witness, so please get in touch.

If you can any information to assist us, please email [email protected]