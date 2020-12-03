A man has been jailed for the murder of a woman in Wigan and the attempted murder of a member of the public who tried to intervene

At around 4pm on Wednesday 20 May 2020, police were called to reports of a stabbing on Upholland Road in the Orrell area.

Officers attended a property and found 32-year-old Melissa Belshaw with serious injuries. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries established that a man had also been attacked whilst trying to intervene. He was taken to hospital with serious upper body injuries.

A short time later, Andrew Wadsworth of Cranfield Road, Wigan was arrested and taken in to police custody for questioning where he was charged.

Following a trial, Wadsworth was found guilty of murder and attempted murder. He’d previously pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article and two counts of assaulting police officers.

Today (Thursday 3 December 2020), Wadsworth was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 32 years.

Senior Investigating Officer Duncan Thorpe, of GMP’s Major Incident Support Unit, said: “I would like to start by saying that our thoughts remain with Melissa’s loved ones – in particular her daughter who witnessed this incident. They are, understandably, devastated by what happened to Melissa. Specialist officers have supported them throughout our investigation and this prosecution. I hope today’s result provides them with a sense of justice.

“I would also like to commend the members of the public who tried to intervene. It takes incredible courage to put your own life at risk to save another’s.