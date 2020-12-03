Police are appealing for information concerning a male approaching schoolgirls in Newham, E6

On Thursday, 19 November at 8.10am two 11-year-old girls were walking along Woolwich Manor Way when they were approached by a man who was drinking from what is thought to have been a bottle of alcohol.

The man grabbed the arm of one of the girls, and attempted to drag her away. Her friend refused to let go of her and pulled her free of the man before they both ran away.

PC Harry Albon who is investigating the incident said: “Although the girls were not physically harmed, they were understandably shaken by this incident.

“At the time the girls were approached there were a number of young people on their way to school who may have seen the victims struggling to get away from the suspect. It is important that those people make themselves known to police and share what they saw.”

Officers from North East Command Unit continue in their efforts to identify the man and are working closely with the school to ensure that both staff and pupils are supported, and that the male is identified and apprehended without delay.

The suspect is described as a black male, aged around 30, 6ft tall of medium/chubby build with short dark hair and a navy blue knitted hat.

He was wearing a dark grey coat, with black jogging bottoms, black T-shirt and possibly a navy-blue gilet.