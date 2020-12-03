UPDATED:Emergency Services called to suspected acid attack in North London

Emergency services have been called to a supsected acid attack at the Tesco Express on Holloway Road in Islington in North London we can reveal.

The wicked attack took place just after 9pm on Thursday evening December 3rd.

Police, Paramedics from the LAS and firefighters from the LFB were all scrambled to the incident.

A cordon and a crime scene have been put in place to assist with dealing with the incident.

A spokesman for the Met Police said Officers were called after an altercation following a shoplifting incident – reports that a substance was sprayed but no one has been taken to the hospital

Enquiries are ongoing.