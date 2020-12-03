BREAKING Police are concerns for missing Alesha Choudhry December 3, 20201 Min Read Share This! FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp She is 16-year-old did not return home from school today in #Stechford and her family & police are extremely worried about her. Please call us urgently if you have seen her or know where she is call 999 immediately FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp You may also like BETCHWORTH • BREAKING • SURREY Fire crews battle blaze involving cylinders April 27, 2020 BREAKING Man who turned himself into a fire ball after break up in Chislehurst December 9, 2019 BREAKING • SURREY Police appeal for Witnesses following fatal East Horsley Collision June 29, 2018 NEW FOREST Widow’s pain as vandals rip out memorial bench to tragic Sway dad April 4, 2016 BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT Serious collision closes major road between Newport and Cowes April 23, 2019 BREAKING • SUSSEX Concerns for Distressed Bosham Man Paul Wilkins who is missing January 14, 2018 BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT Man charged over Isle of Wight Murder of Gerard White May 29, 2019 HAMPSHIRE • LATEST NEWS The speed limit is a limit, not a target April 16, 2018 LATEST NEWS • WEST MIDLANDS • WORCHESTER A paramedic from Worcester is set to cycle, run, row and grow hair this month to raise awareness about male mental health and suicide prevention November 6, 2020 BREAKING • FAREHAM Multi Vehicle Pile up on M27 Motorway in Hampshire December 17, 2016 LATEST NEWS • OXFORD Police charge man with assault May 12, 2019 BREAKING • EASTLEIGH • WINCHESTER Driver escapes serious injuries after car aqua planes May 8, 2019 BREAKING • SURREY Ninety Year Old Man Dies after Fatal Collision in Haslemere November 1, 2016 BREAKING Major blaze rips through Bolton cladded accommodation block November 15, 2019 BREAKING • KENT Probe continues into betting shop armed robbery March 13, 2019 BREAKING • EPPING • ESSEX Long delays on the M25 after early morning HGV fire in Essex June 26, 2020 BREAKING • LONDON • WESTMINSTER Officers from the Southwark Schools and Youth portfolio were looking to engage with the local communities in their own environments due to COVID-19 this was put on hold. August 7, 2020 BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES • SURREY Stamford Rapist Avan Mogridge sentenced to 18 years behind bars May 31, 2017 BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH Thirty ladder-laden firefighter raise money for The Firefighters Charity April 23, 2016 BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE Maidstone Burglar bailed to face court October 13, 2020 BREAKING • SUFFOLK • SURREY The court heard that Blanch had also been convicted of 11 other sexual offences against young boys which took place in the Runnymede borough between the early 1960s and 1980s September 25, 2020 BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • TEST VALLEY Scum bag steals OAP Bank Card and 1,000K Cash in Andover March 12, 2017 BREAKING Reporting Fraud warning February 22, 2020 BETHNAL GREEN • BREAKING • LONDON Police officer rushed to hospital after bottle attack in Bethnal Green August 1, 2020 BREAKING • FOLKESTONE • KENT • MEDWAY A former Folkestone resident has been charged with attempting to arrange the forced marriage of a teenage girl September 18, 2020 BREAKING • BRIGHTON • MISSING • SUSSEX Police are trying to find missing 12-year-old Hope from #Brighton September 5, 2020 BREAKING • DOVER • KENT Kent Police was called to a disturbance at a property in Maison Dieu Road, A woman suffered multiple injuries November 8, 2020 PORTSMOUTH Virgin Media Portsmouth Staff taken Hostage October 31, 2015 BREAKING • MIDDLESEX Police launch probe after year old boy is stabbed in Feltham June 5, 2018 BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT Collision involving woman and Baby in Cowes August 15, 2018 BREAKING • SUSSEX • WORTHING A passing member of public assisted the victim at the scene until the ambulance service arrived and took him to hospital, where he remains at this time September 20, 2020 BREAKING • LONDON Police charge man over Mitcham stabbing May 21, 2018 BREAKING • ESSEX • LONDON • ROMFORD A former London bus driver has been sentenced for making indecent images of children December 3, 2020 BREAKING • KENT • SHEERNESS Two burglars have been jailed after stolen items were recovered in a car stopped by police in Sheerness July 27, 2020 AYLESBURY • BREAKING Man arrested on attempted murder charges following firearm discharge in Aylesbury. May 25, 2019 BREAKING • COVID19 Two more super hospitals to be built to tackle COVID19 April 3, 2020 BREAKING • WILTSHIRE Police officers rescue ‘distressed’ dog from hot car July 24, 2018 HAMPSHIRE • LATEST NEWS • LISS Police appeal after driver left with life changing injuries after A3 Liss collision December 20, 2019 BREAKING • LONDON • WOOLWICH Emergency Services called to 2 females in distress on the River Thames May 18, 2020 BREAKING • CAMDEN • EUSTON • LONDON Manhunt launched after inappropriate contact made with a child in Euston Road Mcdonald’s November 12, 2020 LATEST NEWS Man given three year banning order after Anfield Stadium incident May 22, 2019 BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH Manhunt launched after Girls Shot at in Paulsgrove May 1, 2016 BREAKING • KENT • SITTINGBOURNE Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witness to a collision in Sittingbourne. June 21, 2020 BREAKING • SWINDON • WILTSHIRE A man who attacked two police officers has been sentenced to four years custody at Bristol Crown Court October 14, 2020 BREAKING Body of footballer brought ashore in Portland February 7, 2019 BREAKING • NEW FOREST Fire Crews Battle Fire with Gas Cylinders in Romsey. May 6, 2016 BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON Southampton Crack Dealer jailed for 32 Month by Judge April 21, 2016 BREAKING • DORSET Can you help find Missing Albert Alt from Bournemouth December 20, 2016 BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS • MIDLANDS £1,000 Bounty for Wanted Man following Isle of Wight Attack May 15, 2017 BREAKING • LONDON • ROMFORD Cyclist dies after East London collision July 26, 2020 BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH Serious collision leaves woman with life changing injut May 1, 2019 BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • WINCHESTER Great grandfather with a big heart kills in collision March 3, 2019 BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man in Dartford May 29, 2020 BREAKING • SURREY Police searching for ulnerable missing man in Surrey October 21, 2016 BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE The Viking Sky with 1300 people on board has declared a Mayday March 23, 2019 BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES Polish Lorry Driver Jailed for Ten Year after Ramming Family in A34 Horror Crash October 31, 2016 BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES • READING Female Juror In PC Andrew Harper Trial Was Dismissed After Repeatedly Smiling At His Killers July 24, 2020 HAMPSHIRE • LATEST NEWS Arson probe launched following car park blaze July 10, 2019 BREAKING • LAMBETH Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man and a woman in Lambeth April 2, 2020 BREAKING • KENT Pug and owner rescued from the water near Larkfield February 5, 2020 BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH Bomb Squad Called to Hayling Island July 16, 2017 BREAKING • LONDON • PECKHAM A teenager who raped an 18-year-old woman in Peckham has been jailed for three years November 10, 2020 BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT Shocking Video Showing Cowes Dog Walker Attack uploaded to Social Media August 1, 2018 BREAKING • LONDON Efforts to tackle scooter-enabled crime in London November 1, 2017 BREAKING • CALNE • WILTSHIRE Four dead in Wiltshire fireball horror August 16, 2020 BARNET • BREAKING • LONDON Watford named in fatal Queensbury Shooting May 12, 2018 BREAKING • NORTHAMPTON Fire Crews called to roof fire in Northampton Town June 16, 2018 LONDON Manhunt launched for Northolt hit and run driver Leon Gregory February 8, 2020 BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH • SOUTHAMPTON • WINCHESTER Major recovery operation on M3 after HGV overturns blocking three lanes January 14, 2018 BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • WEST SUSSEX Man with Knife at Lewes Railway station May 15, 2017 BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES Didcot Two years on four men are remembered February 23, 2018 BREAKING • GILLINGHAM • KENT Customers going into meltdown over broken supermarket chiller February 7, 2020 BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • PORTSMOUTH Serious Collision closes Portsdown Hill Road in Portsmouth February 5, 2020 BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT Noxious liquid thrown at Kent Police officer in Folkestone May 30, 2020 BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE Arson probe launched after blaze rips through Titchfield car dealership June 3, 2019 BREAKING • BRIGHTON Further CCTV released of wanted Suspected Rapist in Brighton June 15, 2019 BREAKING • LONDON Maidstone teenager arrested for Kennington stabbing January 9, 2020 BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE No further police action on rail worker at Victoria Station who was spat at and later Died of Covid19 May 29, 2020 BREAKING • SURREY Police Officer Brings Dead Man Back to Life February 15, 2017 ASHFORD • BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE Manhunt for Maidstone Teen sex attacker October 24, 2020 UPDATD:Emergency Services called to suspected acid attack in North London Share This! FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp Tweets by UK News in Pictures Tweets by UK News in Pictures