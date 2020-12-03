Home » Police are concerns for missing Alesha Choudhry
Police are concerns for missing Alesha Choudhry

December 3, 2020
She is 16-year-old did not return home from school today in #Stechford and her family & police are extremely worried about her.

Please call us urgently if you have seen her or know where she is call 999 immediately

