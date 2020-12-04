A 67-year-old man suffered serious injuries including rib and wrist fractures and a collapsed lung after being viciously assaulted by his son.

James Sweeney, 40, of HMP Nottingham, was today given an extended 11-year prison sentence at Nottingham Crown Court after previously being found guilty by a jury of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He violently attacked his dad, now aged 68, during an incident at his home in Northwood, Worksop, on 25 May 2019.

When paramedics arrived at the victim’s flat, Sweeney claimed his dad’s injuries had been caused after he’d ‘chucked himself on the floor’.

However the victim told the paramedics that his son had ‘given him a good kicking’ and also told police that Sweeney was responsible.

It’s believed that Sweeney attacked his dad as he was angry with him over drugs.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Grant, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Sweeney launched a vicious and sustained attack on his own father, inflicting multiple injuries which led to him being hospitalised for over 60 days at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

“The victim was unable to provide formal evidence for the case due to the serious decline of his health and he remains seriously unwell in a nursing home.

“Sweeney is clearly a dangerous individual with a propensity for violence and I’m pleased that our detailed evidence-led investigation has now led to him being removed from our streets.”