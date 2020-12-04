Dominic Ash, 31, from #Sholing, east #Southampton – abandoned a snake at a barbershop in #Poole

Ash, who has a previous conviction for drug dealing, dumped the two-metre long boa constrictor in a tank with no water.

The reptile was found by police lying in “sludge” at the Office Barber Shop in Ashley Road, Poole.

Ash was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal by failing to provide constant access to an adequate supply of clean fresh drinking water.

He had been due to appear before magistrates in January 2020 but failed to attend and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

At a subsequent court appearance he pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place between May 31 and June 5, 2019.

RSPCA inspector Jo Story investigated the incident for the animal welfare charity.

She said: “Police gained entry to the shop and once inside I could see the large vivarium with a common boa inside it. There was no water source and a sludge at the bottom of the vivarium.

“There was nowhere for the snake to hide.”

A vet examined the snake and found that she was dehydrated. It’s not known if she survived.

Sentencing: ordered to pay a total of £432. Banned from owning animals for five years.