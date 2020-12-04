A man has been convicted of killing another man following a fight in Maldon High Street last year

Daryl Bunn, 27, was punched and hit his head on the ground. He sadly died as a result of his injuries.

Sonny Hazell, 25, of Kings Road, Southminster, denied manslaughter but was convicted this week following a trial.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Lee Morton, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “This is a tragic case where someone has lost their life through no fault of their own following an altercation and a fight.

“The case shows that any act of violence can lead to someone being seriously injured and even killed.

“Daryl Bunn’s death was needless and completely avoidable, and his family and fiancée have been left devastated.

“They have been in court throughout the trial and heard how Daryl did nothing to instigate or provoke the incident that led to him losing his life.

“They have remained dignified throughout this incredibly difficult time and I want to thank them for their support throughout our investigation and the court case.”