Officers referred after arrest to Police watchdog

Following an internal investigation, Thames Valley Police has made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The referral relates to an incident in which a man was arrested by two Thames Valley officers, outside Wycombe Police Station on Saturday.

This is a voluntary referral, which is normal practice when there is public interest to do so, and will allow independent review of this incident.

As the force has now referred this matter to the IOPC it would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this time.