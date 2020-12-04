An inmate of a mental health facility has been convicted of murdering a fellow patient

Jordan Bramble, 22, currently of Broadmoor, was found to have been responsible for the murder of Carl Thorpe, 46, at Dartmouth Park Hill hospital in February 2019.

Deemed unfit to stand trial, Bramble was the subject of a ‘trial of the facts’ which commenced at The Central Criminal Court on Monday, 16 November. A trial of the facts involves a jury hearing evidence in a defendant’s absence and coming to a conclusion on whether he/she did the acts alleged.