Yellow Weather Warning issued for London and the South East for Snow and Rain

Heavy rain and snow leading to tricky travel due to surface water and possible slushy accumulations this comes as a warning is issued by the Met Office is valid from 5am on Friday until 10am

Persistent and occasionally heavy rain at first perhaps turning to sleet in heavier bursts. Rain clearing to the north by around midday, leaving some brighter conditions for most but breezier with isolated heavy coastal showers. Feeling cold. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering parts of Kent,Essex and London. They say to expect heavy rain, and in places, sleet and snow will continue to make driving conditions rather difficult through the morning travel period. In a few places, 1-2 cm of snow could accumulate, mainly on grassy surfaces over the North Downs and Chilterns.