A man and woman have been convicted of the murder of Tracey Walker in Shetland

Ross McDougall, 32, and Dawn Smith, 29, were today (Wednesday 2 December 2020) found guilty of the murder of the 40-year-old following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Officers and emergency services were called to Ladies Drive, Lerwick, around 2.05am on Tuesday, 30 July, 2019, after reports of a woman being found outside a property.

Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Stewart Andrew, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “This was a brutal attack and one that has left Tracey’s family absolutely devastated. I hope this conviction has given them some sense of justice. Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time and I would like to thank the public for coming forward and assisting with our investigation.”

Chief Inspector Lindsay Tulloch, Shetland Area Commander, also thanked the local community. “This was a harrowing ordeal for Tracey’s family, her friends and those who knew her and my thoughts are with them as they continue to come to terms with what happened.

“I would like to thank people from the local community for their quick actions in contacting emergency services during what I’m sure must have been a harrowing ordeal. What happened that day has had a huge impact on many families and people, the effect of which will continue for some time to come.