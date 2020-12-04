Two drug dealers have been jailed for selling heroin and crack cocaine in Chatham.

Donna Bartlett and Matthew Bray, both of Constitution Road, Chatham, were each jailed for two years and eight months on 2 December 2020 at Maidstone Crown Court.

Bartlett, 37, and Bray, 43, both admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

The duo were arrested on 21 September after officers on a routine patrol witnessed a drug deal taking place between Bray and a known drug user at around 1.40pm in an alleyway near Constitution Road.

Bray was stopped and searched by officers who found him in possession of a quantity of money.

Officers were on their way to search his address when they saw Bartlett leave the property. She was stopped and searched and found in possession of two mobile phones, with one phone containing several text messages relating to drug deals.

Police searched Bray and Bartlett’s home address and found a quantity of money as well as 40 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, which was found inside a pouch.

During the search a further parcel was also found which contained 150 wraps of the same class A drugs.

The pair were taken to Medway Police Station and were charged with the drug offences the following day.

Investigating officer PC Luke Murray said: ‘Bartlett agreed to sell drugs to known drug users and encouraged Bray to assist her.

‘Both have admitted their criminality and despite showing remorse for their actions, they will now quite rightly serve a custodial sentence and I hope this outcome acts as deterrent to others’.