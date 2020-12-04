A man has been jailed for more than two years after he was convicted of possession of an imitation firearm in Bracknell

Adam Spindlow, aged 28, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the offence on Monday 16 November in a hearing at Reading Crown Court and was subsequently jailed for two years and four months on Friday 20 November.

Between 10pm and midnight on 28 July 2020 Spindlow discharged a firearm in the Stoney Road, Bracknell towards another address and a person following an argument.

Three bullet casings, believed to be from blanks, were recovered from the scene by officers and CCTV captured some of the incident, including the discharge of two of the shots.

The victim, a man aged in his twenties, was not injured.

Officers responded quickly and arrested Spindlow, who was charged with one count of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence on 30 July.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Mike Bettington, said: “The actions of Spindlow on 28 July are a shocking example of the behaviour of one individual unhappy with events in their street.

“Thankfully, such incidents are rare and on this occasion nobody was injured. The casings that were located suggested that these were blanks.

“In this instance, and like all such incidents, police were swift to respond, detain Spindlow and prosecute him for this serious offence.

“Anyone who possesses a firearm in public can expect to be quickly dealt with, prosecuted and imprisoned.